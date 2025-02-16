#PetitTeatreQuotidià

(En un crepuscle)

Personatges.-

CIENTÍFIC

AFORISME

CIENTÍFIC.- Hola, ja soc aquí.

AFORISME.- Què vols dir que ets aquí?

CIENTÍFIC.- M’ha costat molt, però ja he arribat.

AFORISME.- No has arribat enlloc.

CIENTÍFIC.- Allà on tu ets.

AFORISME.- Jo no soc on creus que soc.

CIENTÍFIC.- Tu ets l’horitzó, l’indret on jo volia anar.

AFORISME.- Jo no soc l’horitzó. L’horitzó no existeix.

CIENTÍFIC.- No et burlis de mi. Jo soc un científic.

AFORISME.- I jo un aforisme.

CIENTÍFIC.- Tenia moltes ganes de veure’t.

AFORISME.- Em veus, però no em toques. No pots abraçar-me. Només ho pots fer virtualment.

CIENTÍFIC.- (Intenta abraçar-lo i AFORISME es dilueix en el no res) Com és, això?

AFORISME.- Ja t’ho he dit. Soc un aforisme, com l’horitzó.

CIENTÍFIC.- Què vols dir?

AFORISME.- Ets un científic una mica estúpid. L’horitzó, com més t’hi acostes més s’allunya. Com jo mateix.

CIENTÍFIC.- M’estàs confonent.

AFORISME.- L’horitzó és un miratge.

CIENTÍFIC.- Un miratge? Què és un miratge?

AFORISME.- Ja t’he dit que ets un científic una mica estúpid. Si no saps què és un miratge, no pots saber què és un horitzó ni un aforisme.

CIENTÍFIC.- Però m’agradaria saber-ho.

AFORISME.- L’horitzó és un fals element de la naturalesa.

CIENTÍFIC.- I tu també ho ets?

AFORISME.- Jo soc un fals element de la condició humana.

CIENTÍFIC.- Em fas ballar el cap.

AFORISME.- Aquesta és la meva funció.

CIENTÍFIC.- Vaja enigma que estàs fet!

AFORISME.- Ara ho has descobert!

CIENTÍFIC.- Què és el que he descobert?

AFORISME.- Has descobert l’horitzó.

CIENTÍFIC.- L’horitzó? Què és l’horitzó?

AFORISME.- Allò que tu buscaves.

CIENTÍFIC.- Jo cercava l’horitzó? Com pot ser que cerqués l’horitzó si no sé què és?

AFORISME.- L’horitzó és això. És allò que ningú no sap què és.

CIENTÍFIC.- Em rendeixo. Ja no sé jo qui soc ni on soc.

AFORISME.- No et preocupis. No ho sap ningú.

CIENTÍFIC.- Però jo ho vull saber.

AFORISME.- No ho sabràs mai. Allargui’m la mà i digui’m adeu.

CIENTÍFIC.- Ara em tractes de vostè? Per què?

AFORISME.- Per si de cas.

CIENTÍFIC.- Adeu.

AFORISME.- Adeu.

(Es pon el sol per l’horitzó)

TELÓ