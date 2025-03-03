Aquest és el palmarès dels Oscars 2025:
Millor pel·lícula
- "Anora"
- "The brutalist"
- "A complete unknown"
- "Conclave"
- "Dune: Part dos"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Aún estoy aquí"
- "Nickel boys"
- "La substància"
- "Wicked"
Millor direcció
- Sean Baker, per "Anora"
- Brady Corbet, per "The brutalist"
- James Mangold, per "A complete unknown"
- Jacques Audiard, per "Emilia Pérez"
- Coralie Fargeat, per "La substància"
Millor actriu protagonista
- Cynthia Erivo, per "Wicked"
- Karla Sofía Gascón, per "Emilia Pérez"
- Mikey Madison, per "Anora"
- Demi Moore, per "La substància"
- Fernanda Torres, per "Aún estoy aquí"
Millor actor protagonista
- Adrien Brody, per "The brutalist"
- Timothée Chalamet, per "A complete unknown"
- Colman Domingo, per "Sing Sing"
- Ralph Fiennes, per "Conclave"
- Sebastian Stan, per "The apprentice (La historia de Trump)"
Millor actriu de repartiment
- Monica Barbaro, per "A complete unknown"
- Ariana Grande, per "Wicked"
- Felicity Jones, per "The brutalist"
- Isabella Rossellini, per "Conclave"
- Zoe Saldaña, per "Emilia Pérez"
Millor actor de repartiment
- Yura Boriso, per "Anora"
- Kieran Culkin, per "A real pain"
- Edward Norton, per "A complete unknown"
- Guy Pearce, per "The brutalist"
- Jeremy Strong, per "The apprentice"
Millor guió original
- "Anora" (Sean Baker)
- "The brutalist"
- "A real pain"
- "September 5"
- "La substància"
Millor guió adaptat
- "A complete unknown"
- "Conclave"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Nickel boys"
- "Sing Sing"
Millor pel·lícula internacional
- "Aún estoy aquí" (Brasil)
- "The girl with the needle" (Dinamarca)
- "Emilia Pérez" (França)
- "The seed of the sacred fig" (Alemanya)
- "Flow" (Letònia)
Millor disseny de vestuari
- "A complete unknown"
- "Conclave"
- "Gladiator II"
- "Nosferatu"
- "Wicked"
Millor disseny de producció
- "The brutalist"
- "Conclave"
- "Dune: Part dos"
- "Nosferatu"
- "Wicked"
Maquillatge i perruqueria
- "A different men"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Nosferatu"
- "La substància"
- "Wicked"
Millor muntatge
- Sean Baker, per "Anora"
- David Jancso, per "The brutalist"
- Nick Emerson, per "Conclave"
- Juliette Welfling, per "Emilia Pérez"
- Myron Kerstein, per "Wicked"
Millor fotografia
- "The brutalist"
- "Dune: Part dos"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Maria"
- "Nosferatu"
Millors efectes visuals
- "Alien: Romulus"
- "Better Man"
- "Dune: Part dos"
- "El regne del planeta dels simis"
- "Wicked"
Millor so
- "A complete unknown"
- "Dune: Part dos"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Wicked"
- "Robot salvaje"
Millor banda sonora original
- Daniel Blumberg, per "The brutalist"
- Volker Bertelmann, per "Conclave"
- Clément Ducol i Camillé, per "Emlia Pérez"
- John Powell i Stephen Scwatz, per "Wicked"
- Kris Blowers, per "Robot salvaje"
Millor cançó original
- "El mal", d'"Emilia Pérez"
- "The Journey", de "Sis Triple Vuit"
- "Like a Bird", de "Sing Sing"
- "Mi camino", d'"Emilia Pérez"
- "Never Too Late", d'"Elton John: never too late"
Millor pel·lícula documental
- "Black box diaries"
- "No other land"
- "Porcelain war"
- "Soundtrack to a coup d'etat"
- "Sugarcane"
Millor pel·lícula d'animació
- "Flow, un mundo que salvar", de Gints Zilbalodis
- "Del revés 2", de Kelsey Mann
- "Memòries d'un cargol", d'Adam Elliot
- "Wallace y Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas", de Nick Park i Merlin Crossingham
- "Robot salvaje", de Chris Sanders
Millor curtmetratge de ficció
- "A lien"
- "Anuja"
- "I'm not a robot"
- "The last ranger"
- "The man who could not remain silent"
Millor curtmetratge documental
- "Death by numbers"
- "I am ready, warden"
- "Incident"
- "Instruments of a beating heart"
- "The only girl in the orchestra"
Millor curtmetratge d'animació
- "Beautiful men"
- "In the shadow of the cypress"
- "Magic candies"
- "Wander to wonder"
- "Yuck!"
