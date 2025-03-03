dBalears03/03/25 10:55
Ni 'The brutalist', ni 'Emilia Pérez', ni 'La substància'... la gala dels Oscars 2025 celebrada la matinada de diumenge a dilluns, han tengut com a gran protagonista el film 'Anora', el nom amb què es coneix la prostituta de Brooklyn que interpreta l'actriu Mikey Madison, que també ha estat premiada com a millor actriu protagonista.

Aquest és el palmarès dels Oscars 2025:

Millor pel·lícula

  • "Anora"
  • "The brutalist"
  • "A complete unknown"
  • "Conclave"
  • "Dune: Part dos"
  • "Emilia Pérez"
  • "Aún estoy aquí"
  • "Nickel boys"
  • "La substància"
  • "Wicked"

Millor direcció

  • Sean Baker, per "Anora"
  • Brady Corbet, per "The brutalist"
  • James Mangold, per "A complete unknown"
  • Jacques Audiard, per "Emilia Pérez"
  • Coralie Fargeat, per "La substància"

Millor actriu protagonista

  • Cynthia Erivo, per "Wicked"
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, per "Emilia Pérez"
  • Mikey Madison, per "Anora"
  • Demi Moore, per "La substància"
  • Fernanda Torres, per "Aún estoy aquí"

Millor actor protagonista

  • Adrien Brody, per "The brutalist"
  • Timothée Chalamet, per "A complete unknown"
  • Colman Domingo, per "Sing Sing"
  • Ralph Fiennes, per "Conclave"
  • Sebastian Stan, per "The apprentice (La historia de Trump)"

Millor actriu de repartiment

  • Monica Barbaro, per "A complete unknown"
  • Ariana Grande, per "Wicked"
  • Felicity Jones, per "The brutalist"
  • Isabella Rossellini, per "Conclave"
  • Zoe Saldaña, per "Emilia Pérez"

Millor actor de repartiment

  • Yura Boriso, per "Anora"
  • Kieran Culkin, per "A real pain"
  • Edward Norton, per "A complete unknown"
  • Guy Pearce, per "The brutalist"
  • Jeremy Strong, per "The apprentice"

Millor guió original

  • "Anora" (Sean Baker)
  • "The brutalist"
  • "A real pain"
  • "September 5"
  • "La substància"

Millor guió adaptat

  • "A complete unknown"
  • "Conclave"
  • "Emilia Pérez"
  • "Nickel boys"
  • "Sing Sing"

Millor pel·lícula internacional

  • "Aún estoy aquí" (Brasil)
  • "The girl with the needle" (Dinamarca)
  • "Emilia Pérez" (França)
  • "The seed of the sacred fig" (Alemanya)
  • "Flow" (Letònia)

Millor disseny de vestuari

  • "A complete unknown"
  • "Conclave"
  • "Gladiator II"
  • "Nosferatu"
  • "Wicked"

Millor disseny de producció

  • "The brutalist"
  • "Conclave"
  • "Dune: Part dos"
  • "Nosferatu"
  • "Wicked"

Maquillatge i perruqueria

  • "A different men"
  • "Emilia Pérez"
  • "Nosferatu"
  • "La substància"
  • "Wicked"

Millor muntatge

  • Sean Baker, per "Anora"
  • David Jancso, per "The brutalist"
  • Nick Emerson, per "Conclave"
  • Juliette Welfling, per "Emilia Pérez"
  • Myron Kerstein, per "Wicked"

Millor fotografia

  • "The brutalist"
  • "Dune: Part dos"
  • "Emilia Pérez"
  • "Maria"
  • "Nosferatu"

Millors efectes visuals

  • "Alien: Romulus"
  • "Better Man"
  • "Dune: Part dos"
  • "El regne del planeta dels simis"
  • "Wicked"

Millor so

  • "A complete unknown"
  • "Dune: Part dos"
  • "Emilia Pérez"
  • "Wicked"
  • "Robot salvaje"

Millor banda sonora original

  • Daniel Blumberg, per "The brutalist"
  • Volker Bertelmann, per "Conclave"
  • Clément Ducol i Camillé, per "Emlia Pérez"
  • John Powell i Stephen Scwatz, per "Wicked"
  • Kris Blowers, per "Robot salvaje"

Millor cançó original

  • "El mal", d'"Emilia Pérez"
  • "The Journey", de "Sis Triple Vuit"
  • "Like a Bird", de "Sing Sing"
  • "Mi camino", d'"Emilia Pérez"
  • "Never Too Late", d'"Elton John: never too late"

Millor pel·lícula documental

  • "Black box diaries"
  • "No other land"
  • "Porcelain war"
  • "Soundtrack to a coup d'etat"
  • "Sugarcane"

Millor pel·lícula d'animació

  • "Flow, un mundo que salvar", de Gints Zilbalodis
  • "Del revés 2", de Kelsey Mann
  • "Memòries d'un cargol", d'Adam Elliot
  • "Wallace y Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas", de Nick Park i Merlin Crossingham
  • "Robot salvaje", de Chris Sanders

Millor curtmetratge de ficció

  • "A lien"
  • "Anuja"
  • "I'm not a robot"
  • "The last ranger"
  • "The man who could not remain silent"

Millor curtmetratge documental

  • "Death by numbers"
  • "I am ready, warden"
  • "Incident"
  • "Instruments of a beating heart"
  • "The only girl in the orchestra"

Millor curtmetratge d'animació

  • "Beautiful men"
  • "In the shadow of the cypress"
  • "Magic candies"
  • "Wander to wonder"
  • "Yuck!"