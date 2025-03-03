Ni 'The brutalist', ni 'Emilia Pérez', ni 'La substància'... la gala dels Oscars 2025 celebrada la matinada de diumenge a dilluns, han tengut com a gran protagonista el film 'Anora', el nom amb què es coneix la prostituta de Brooklyn que interpreta l'actriu Mikey Madison, que també ha estat premiada com a millor actriu protagonista.

Aquest és el palmarès dels Oscars 2025: Millor pel·lícula "Anora"

"The brutalist"

"A complete unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part dos"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Aún estoy aquí"

"Nickel boys"

"La substància"

"Wicked" Millor direcció Sean Baker, per "Anora"

Brady Corbet, per "The brutalist"

James Mangold, per "A complete unknown"

Jacques Audiard, per "Emilia Pérez"

Coralie Fargeat, per "La substància" Millor actriu protagonista Cynthia Erivo, per "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascón, per "Emilia Pérez"

Mikey Madison, per "Anora"

Demi Moore, per "La substància"

Fernanda Torres, per "Aún estoy aquí" Millor actor protagonista Adrien Brody, per "The brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, per "A complete unknown"

Colman Domingo, per "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, per "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, per "The apprentice (La historia de Trump)" Millor actriu de repartiment Monica Barbaro, per "A complete unknown"

Ariana Grande, per "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, per "The brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, per "Conclave"

Zoe Saldaña, per "Emilia Pérez" Millor actor de repartiment Yura Boriso, per "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, per "A real pain"

Edward Norton, per "A complete unknown"

Guy Pearce, per "The brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, per "The apprentice" Millor guió original "Anora" (Sean Baker)

"The brutalist"

"A real pain"

"September 5"

"La substància" Millor guió adaptat "A complete unknown"

"Conclave"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Nickel boys"

"Sing Sing" Millor pel·lícula internacional "Aún estoy aquí" (Brasil)

"The girl with the needle" (Dinamarca)

"Emilia Pérez" (França)

"The seed of the sacred fig" (Alemanya)

"Flow" (Letònia) Millor disseny de vestuari "A complete unknown"

"Conclave"

"Gladiator II"

"Nosferatu"

"Wicked" Millor disseny de producció "The brutalist"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part dos"

"Nosferatu"

"Wicked" Maquillatge i perruqueria "A different men"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Nosferatu"

"La substància"

"Wicked" Millor muntatge Sean Baker, per "Anora"

David Jancso, per "The brutalist"

Nick Emerson, per "Conclave"

Juliette Welfling, per "Emilia Pérez"

Myron Kerstein, per "Wicked" Millor fotografia "The brutalist"

"Dune: Part dos"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Maria"

"Nosferatu" Millors efectes visuals "Alien: Romulus"

"Better Man"

"Dune: Part dos"

"El regne del planeta dels simis"

"Wicked" Millor so "A complete unknown"

"Dune: Part dos"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Wicked"

"Robot salvaje" Millor banda sonora original Daniel Blumberg, per "The brutalist"

Volker Bertelmann, per "Conclave"

Clément Ducol i Camillé, per "Emlia Pérez"

John Powell i Stephen Scwatz, per "Wicked"

Kris Blowers, per "Robot salvaje" Millor cançó original "El mal", d'"Emilia Pérez"

"The Journey", de "Sis Triple Vuit"

"Like a Bird", de "Sing Sing"

"Mi camino", d'"Emilia Pérez"

"Never Too Late", d'"Elton John: never too late" Millor pel·lícula documental "Black box diaries"

"No other land"

"Porcelain war"

"Soundtrack to a coup d'etat"

"Sugarcane" Millor pel·lícula d'animació "Flow, un mundo que salvar", de Gints Zilbalodis

"Del revés 2", de Kelsey Mann

"Memòries d'un cargol", d'Adam Elliot

"Wallace y Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas", de Nick Park i Merlin Crossingham

"Robot salvaje", de Chris Sanders Millor curtmetratge de ficció "A lien"

"Anuja"

"I'm not a robot"

"The last ranger"

"The man who could not remain silent" Millor curtmetratge documental "Death by numbers"

"I am ready, warden"

"Incident"

"Instruments of a beating heart"

"The only girl in the orchestra" Millor curtmetratge d'animació "Beautiful men"

"In the shadow of the cypress"

"Magic candies"

"Wander to wonder"

"Yuck!"