#PetitTeatreQuotidià
(En un crepuscle)
Personatges.-
CIENTÍFIC
AFORISME
CIENTÍFIC.- Hola, ja soc aquí.
AFORISME.- Què vols dir que ets aquí?
CIENTÍFIC.- M’ha costat molt, però ja he arribat.
AFORISME.- No has arribat enlloc.
CIENTÍFIC.- Allà on tu ets.
AFORISME.- Jo no soc on creus que soc.
CIENTÍFIC.- Tu ets l’horitzó, l’indret on jo volia anar.
AFORISME.- Jo no soc l’horitzó. L’horitzó no existeix.
CIENTÍFIC.- No et burlis de mi. Jo soc un científic.
AFORISME.- I jo un aforisme.
CIENTÍFIC.- Tenia moltes ganes de veure’t.
AFORISME.- Em veus, però no em toques. No pots abraçar-me. Només ho pots fer virtualment.
CIENTÍFIC.- (Intenta abraçar-lo i AFORISME es dilueix en el no res) Com és, això?
AFORISME.- Ja t’ho he dit. Soc un aforisme, com l’horitzó.
CIENTÍFIC.- Què vols dir?
AFORISME.- Ets un científic una mica estúpid. L’horitzó, com més t’hi acostes més s’allunya. Com jo mateix.
CIENTÍFIC.- M’estàs confonent.
AFORISME.- L’horitzó és un miratge.
CIENTÍFIC.- Un miratge? Què és un miratge?
AFORISME.- Ja t’he dit que ets un científic una mica estúpid. Si no saps què és un miratge, no pots saber què és un horitzó ni un aforisme.
CIENTÍFIC.- Però m’agradaria saber-ho.
AFORISME.- L’horitzó és un fals element de la naturalesa.
CIENTÍFIC.- I tu també ho ets?
AFORISME.- Jo soc un fals element de la condició humana.
CIENTÍFIC.- Em fas ballar el cap.
AFORISME.- Aquesta és la meva funció.
CIENTÍFIC.- Vaja enigma que estàs fet!
AFORISME.- Ara ho has descobert!
CIENTÍFIC.- Què és el que he descobert?
AFORISME.- Has descobert l’horitzó.
CIENTÍFIC.- L’horitzó? Què és l’horitzó?
AFORISME.- Allò que tu buscaves.
CIENTÍFIC.- Jo cercava l’horitzó? Com pot ser que cerqués l’horitzó si no sé què és?
AFORISME.- L’horitzó és això. És allò que ningú no sap què és.
CIENTÍFIC.- Em rendeixo. Ja no sé jo qui soc ni on soc.
AFORISME.- No et preocupis. No ho sap ningú.
CIENTÍFIC.- Però jo ho vull saber.
AFORISME.- No ho sabràs mai. Allargui’m la mà i digui’m adeu.
CIENTÍFIC.- Ara em tractes de vostè? Per què?
AFORISME.- Per si de cas.
CIENTÍFIC.- Adeu.
AFORISME.- Adeu.
(Es pon el sol per l’horitzó)
TELÓ